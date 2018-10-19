One United Properties Starts Work on Residential Project in Timpuri Noi Area in Bucharest

Real estate developer One United Properties, held by Andrei Diaconescu and Victor Capitanu, has started works on a residential project in the Timpuri Noi are in Bucharest.

The Neo Timpuri Noi residential compound will be built on a plot of land of 3,835 square meters. It will have eight stories and will consist of 108 apartments, retail spaces and parking.

The Neo brand is a premium brand of One United Properties for boutique-style residential projects in prime locations, addressing high-income customers. The Neo division is currently developing three projects - Neo Floreasca Lake, Neo Timpuri Noi, and Neo Mamaia.

