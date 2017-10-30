Orange Romania 3Q Turnover Grows 3.5% To EUR287M

Telecom operator Orange Romania said Thursday it had a turnover of EUR287 million in the third quarter of 2018, 3.5% higher compared with the same period last year, driven mainly by growth in fixed-mobile services and mobile data consumption.

Orange Romania had 10,900,000 customers in the third quarter of 2018, 1,8% more than in the year-earlier period.

At the end of September 2018, 3.84 million customers used 4G services, 34% more than in the same period last year. Mobile data consumption surged nearly 80% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2018. At the end of September, Orange's 4G network covered 95.9% of Romania's population.

The operator's cable and satellite TV service, Orange Home TV, reached 476,000 customers in the third quarter of 2018, up 29% on the year, while fixed broadband services had over 260,000 subscribers, 67% more on the year.

Bill payments through My Orange application saw an increase of over 30% on the year in the third quarter, the company also said.

End-September 2018, the number of customers using the Orange Money service exceeded 100,000, which translates into an increase of over 70% compared with the end of September 2017.

