Orsova Shipyard Profit Grows 12.4% in 2019, to RON3.2M

Romanian shipyard Santierul Naval Orsova (SNO.RO), held by three financial investment funds (SIFs) on Friday reported a net profit of RON3.2 million for 2019, up 12.4% on the year.

Its operating revenues grow 27%, to RON66.7 million, while total operational costs grew 29.3%, to RON63.4 million.

The shipyard's total assets stood at RON107.5 million at the end of December 2019, down 2% on the year, while total debt was 20% lower, at RON11.7 million.

The company is 50% owned by SIF Transilvania, while SIF Oltenia holds 28%, and SIF Muntenia holds 13.2%.

