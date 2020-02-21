Home
English
BUCHAREST, (21.02.2020, 19:46)

Orsova Shipyard Profit Grows 12.4% in 2019, to RON3.2M

Romanian shipyard Santierul Naval Orsova (SNO.RO), held by three financial investment funds (SIFs) on Friday reported a net profit of RON3.2 million for 2019, up 12.4% on the year.

11 views

Imaginea articolului Orsova Shipyard Profit Grows 12.4% in 2019, to RON3.2M

Orsova Shipyard Profit Grows 12.4% in 2019, to RON3.2M

Its operating revenues grow 27%, to RON66.7 million, while total operational costs grew 29.3%, to RON63.4 million.

The shipyard's total assets stood at RON107.5 million at the end of December 2019, down 2% on the year, while total debt was 20% lower, at RON11.7 million.

The company is 50% owned by SIF Transilvania, while SIF Oltenia holds 28%, and SIF Muntenia holds 13.2%.

If you liked this story, please follow MEDIAFAX.RO on FACEBOOK »

The content of mediafax.ro is for your information only. Republishing or using this content is forbidden without express consent of MEDIAFAX. For this consent, please ask for it by mail at vanzari@mediafax.ro.

 

The free download of the press materials (text, photo and / or video), bearers of intellectual property rights, is approved by www.mediafax.ro only within 250 signs. Spaces and URL / hyperlink are not taken into account when counting signs. The collection of information can only be done in accordance with the terms agreed and mentioned here