President Appoints Interim Transports And Development Ministers

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday the decrees appointing new interim transports and regional development ministers, in the context of a cabinet appointments dispute with PM Viorica Dancila over full-time ministers.

Following the decree, European Funds Minister Rovana Plumb will also serve as interim transports minister, while Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici will take the office of interim regional development minister.

This comes after the head of state rejected her previous proposals for the two offices.

“I have proposed the nomination of these interim ministers to ensure continuity in Government activity in all fields, including transports and regional development, key offices in ongoing important investment projects. However, it is vital in the current context to find definitive solutions regarding the appointment of full-time cabinet members for the two offices,” Dancila said in a Government statement released on Monday.

The head of state announced on Friday that he will reject proposals made by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila for new transports and development ministers, continuing the month-long uncertainty regarding the offices.

The president also said that he will publish an official reasoning for the decision.

“I have not yet made a formal refusal response, because I will indeed refuse them. My team is working on the analysis, but by mid-next week I will make the reasons for my refusal public,” said Iohannis in a press conference on Friday.

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila proposed Lia Olguta Vasilescu for the regional development office and Mircea Draghici for the transports office in December, after President Iohannis refused her initial nominations for the two roles during a cabinet reshuffle.

The head of state was forced to sign the decrees vacating the offices following a Constitutional Court ruling regarding the situation on December 19.

