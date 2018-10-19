President Lays Wreath To Commemorate Victims Of Bucharest Nightclub Fire

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis laid a wreath on Tuesday at the former location of the Bucharest nightclub Colectiv, which on the same day in 2015 was the scene of Romania’s deadliest incident in the country's post-Communist era.

According to the Presidential Administration, the Romanian head of state laid a wreath at the former entrance to the central Bucharest club at 10.30 local time, marking three years since a fire killed 65 and injured hundreds attending a concert by local band Goodbye to Gravity.

A number of events dedicated to the memory of the victims, including religious ceremonies and commemorative marches, are scheduled to take place during the day

The fire broke out on October 30, 2015 following a fireworks malfunction during the concert. It quickly engulfed the entire venue, which was lacking basic fire safety regulations, and had only one entrance open.

Twenty-six people died in the fire, while dozens others died in the following weeks due to severe injuries, with controversy engulfing the manner in which the wounded were treated in Romanian hospitals and the authorities' delay in requesting foreign help.

The trial of the incident is still ongoing, with several suspects including the club's owners and former Bucharest Sector 5 Mayor Cristian Popescu Piedone, but suffered a setback this year as one of the case judges retired.

