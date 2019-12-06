Prime Minister: Government to Take Responsibility on Two Bill Packages

Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Friday that the government will take responsibility before the Parliament for two bill packages, one which includes the budget caps law necessary for the 2020 budget, and the second which postpones the enactment of several judicial provisions.

At the beginning of Friday’s cabinet meeting, Orban said that the first bill package will contain amendments in two areas, including the budget caps law. The prime minister explained that the government aims for the Parliament to debate and pass the 2020 budget until the end of the year, but the latter cannot be debated and passed without approving the budget caps.

The bill will be read during Friday’s cabinet meeting for the first time, with the act set to be adopted during next Tuesday’s meeting.

The chief of cabinet also announced that the executive will postpone some of the terms currently included in judicial laws, such as the date starting from which magistrates will benefit from earlier retirement, as well as switching from two-judge panels to three-judge panels.

Orban commented that these measures risk “blowing up” Romania’s judicial system, due to its current personnel crisis, if they are not postponed.

According to the Romanian Constitution, a bill assumed by the Government before the Parliament will pass if the executive is not dismissed through a no-confidence motion filed within the following three days.

