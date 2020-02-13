Home
BUCHAREST, (13.02.2020, 12:03)
Prime minister Ludovic Orban meets Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday

Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban is attending a dinner organized in Munich, on Thursday, along with the European Commission's president, Ursula von der Leyen.

Acting prime minister Ludovic Orban, along with the minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, and the National Defense minister, Nicolae Ionel Ciucă, will leave for Munich immediately after the current Government meeting.

Orban is in Munich until Saturday to attend the International Security Conference, along with other state and government leaders.

On Thursday evening, the Romanian prime minister participates at a dinner organized in Munich, along with the European Commission's president, Ursula von der Leyen.

The International Security Conference will be held in Munich, attended by heads of state and government, representatives of the leaders of international and regional organizations, including the European Union and NATO.

Taguri:
munich,
ursula von der leyen,
ludovic orban

