Prime Minister: Minister Evaluation Is Completed, Reshuffle Should Be Decided In Coming Days

Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Tuesday that she finished the announced assessment of her cabinet's activity, but declined to specify which ministers will be replaced in the upcoming Government reshuffle.

Dancila said that she will present the evaluation in a yet unscheduled ruling party national executive committee meeting.

“I have made the assessment with regards to the completion of measures stated in the government program. I will present it during the national executive committee meeting. We will decide together when it will happen. I cannot give you any names,” said the Romanian chief of cabinet.

The prime minister also said that, in her opinion, the meeting should be scheduled within the following week.

The government reshuffle has been touted by the ruling Social Democrat Party throughout the last couple of months, with party leader Liviu Dragnea stating several times that he is displeased with the activity of some of the ministers.

Ruling coalition partners ALDE announced through chairman Calin Popescu Tariceanu that they will not change any of their cabinet members.

