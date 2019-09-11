Home
Ionut Preda

Prime Minister Proposes New Interior, Education Ministers

Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Wednesday that she will send the proposals for interior and education ministers, as well as for deputy PM for economic issues.

In a press statement, Dancila announced that she nominated Daniel Chirila, a secretary of state within the Interior Ministry and former intelligence officer, to lead the ministry. At the same time, she nominated MP Camelia Gavrila as the country’s new education minister.

The chief of cabinet also nominated Dan Matei as the country’s new deputy prime minister for economic issues.

The three proposals will be sent to the Presidential Administration on Wednesday evening, together with other three nominations of members from the ALDE party for the environment, energy and relations with the Parliament roles.

The ALDE proposals – Gratiela Gavrilescu for the environment ministry, Ion Cup for energy minister and Stefan Baisanu for the relations with the Parliament office – have been without the consent of the former ruling coalition party, which withdrew from the ruling coalition in late August and forfeited its cabinet roles.

