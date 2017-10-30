Prime Minister Proposes University Dean Nicoale Hurduc As Research Minister

Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Thursday that she proposed Nicolae Hurduc, a faculty dean within the “Gheorghe Asachi” Technical University of Iasi, for the vacant office of research minister.

“I have already sent the proposal to President Iohannis, let us see if he agrees. He has a vast career, many scientific works, a very good CV, is a good communicator implicated in EU fund absorption, and this is very important for the Research Ministry,” said Dancila following a meeting of the Social Democrat Party’s Standing Political Bureau.

Nicolae Hurduc, aged 62, is a chemical engineer and the current dean of the Chemical Engineering and Environmental Protection Faculty within the “Gheorghe Asachi” University, where he works as a professor since 2001.

He is a member of the Royal Society of Chemistry since 2015 and published more than 165 scientific articles during his career. Between 2012 and 2016, he served as chairman of the Chemistry Commission within Romania’s national agency for attesting university certifications, CNATDCU.

In an interview for the local newspaper Ziarul de Iasi in September 2018, Hurduc stated that he “finds it hard to believe” in Charles Darwin’s evolutionary theory, instead declaring himself interested in a “parallel world theory”, according to which humans originate from a “parallel world in the future”.

The Research Ministry has been led by Deputy Prime Minister Viorel Stefan on an interim term since September, after previous minister Nicolae Burnete resigned in late August without providing an explanation for the decision.

