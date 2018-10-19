Prime Minister: Romania Will Officially Launch EU Council Presidency On Thursday And Friday

Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Wednesday that the presidents of EU institutions will visit Romania over the next two days to attend the official launch of the country’s EU Council presidency.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Council President Donald Tusk and European Parliament President Antonio Tajani will attend the formal events marking the country’s presidency, which are set to take place in Bucharest, at the Romanian Athenaeum and the Victoria Palace.

Juncker had already announced his visit and the fact that he will attend meetings with President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, and the leaders of the two chambers of the Romanian Parliament, Liviu Dragnea and Calin Popescu Tariceanu.

The European Commission chief is also set to hold two press conferences on Friday, following the meetings with the president and the prime minister.

Romania will hold the EU Council presidency for the first half of 2019, until June 30.

