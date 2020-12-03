- Home
- Video
- Politics
- Economic
- Social
- Sports
- International
- Science
- Culture
- Life
- One book a day
- Weather
- Talks
- English
Record of deaths associated with the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours, in Romania
In Romania, in the last 24 hours, 7.661 new cases of Covid have been confirmed, 211 deaths, and 1.252 people are hospitalized in intensive care units.52 views
Record of deaths associated with the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours, in Romania
As of Thursday, 3 December, 492.211 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus (COVID - 19) have been confirmed in Romania.
381.001 patients have been declared cured.
Following the tests performed at national level, compared to the last report, 7.661 new cases of people infected with SARS - CoV - 2 (COVID - 19) have been reported, these being cases that had not previously had a positive test.
Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 1.353 people have been reconfirm as positive.
To date, 11.876 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died.
Between 02.12.2020 and 03.12.2020 there have been reported 211 deaths (125 men and 86 women), of some patients infected with the new coronavirus, hospitalized in Alba, Argeş, Arad, Bacău, Bistriţa-Năsăud, Botoşani, Brăila, Braşov, Călăraşi, Caraş-Severin, Cluj, Constanţa, Covasna, Dâmboviţa, Dolj, Galaţi, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomiţa, Iaşi, Maramureş, Mehedinţi, Mureş, Olt, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiş, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.
If you liked this story, please follow MEDIAFAX.RO on FACEBOOK »
The content of mediafax.ro is for your information only. Republishing or using this content is forbidden without express consent of MEDIAFAX. For this consent, please ask for it by mail at vanzari@mediafax.ro.