Romania: 1.030 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours

A number of 1.030 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the last 24 hours in Romania, and 27 people have died due to the disease, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announces.

As of Wednesday, 40.163 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus (COVID - 19) have been confirmed in Romania.

A number of 24.663 patients were declared cured and 2.693 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after detection.

Following the tests performed at national level, compared to the last report, 1.030 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID - 19) were registered, these being cases that had not previously had a positive test. The distribution by counties of total and new cases is as follows:

1. Alba 613 24

2. Arad 836 35

3. Argeş 2265 89

4. Bacău 955 8

5. Bihor 738 9

6. Bistriţa-Năsăud 728 17

7. Botoşani 1112 4

8. Braşov 2472 48

9. Brăila 464 43

10. Buzau 1041 23

11. Caraş-Severin 167 3

12. Calarasi 247 4

13. Cluj 948 46

14. Constanţa 689 32

15. Covasna 382 6

16. Dâmboviţa 1289 36

17. Dolj 485 16

18. Galaţi 1727 50

19. Giurgiu 330 2

20. Gorj 602 26

21. Harghita 424 0

22. Hunedoara 798 16

23. Ialomiţa 609 5

24. Iaşi 1176 27

25. Ilfov 1069 24

26. Maramureş 287 3

27. Mehedinti 371 15

28. Mureş 878 7

29. Neamţ 1087 16

30. Olt 529 3

31. Prahova 1253 70

32. Satu Mare 86 1

33. Sălaj 137 5

34. Sibiu 792 13

35. Suceava 4317 27

36. Teleorman 250 18

37. Timiş 858 29

38. Tulcea 241 7

39. Vaslui 418 10

40. Vâlcea 248 27

41. Vrancea 1434 34

42. Mun. Bucureşti 4770 152

As of Wednesday, 2.101 people diagnosed with COVID-19 infection have died.

Between July 21 and 22, 27 deaths were registered (19 men and 8 women), of some patients infected with the new coronavirus, hospitalized in Alba, Argeş, Bistriţa-Năsăud, Brăila, Braşov, Buzău, Constanţa, Galaţi, Gorj, Ialomiţa, Iaşi, Maramureş, Mureş, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiş, Bucharest and Ilfov.

Of these, two deaths were recorded in the age category 30-39 years, 1 death in the age category 40-49 years, 3 in the age category 50-59 years, 6 deaths in the age category 60-69 years, 9 deaths in the age category 70-79 years and 6 deaths in people over 80 years of age.

A number of 26 deaths were from patients who had comorbidities, and no comorbidities were reported for a deceased patient.

In the specialized health units, the total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is 5.179. Of these, 293 patients are hospitalized in intensive care units.

