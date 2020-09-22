Romania: 1.059 new cases of people infected coronavirus and 45 deaths

On Tuesday, 1.059 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and 45 deaths were registered, and 496 people are hospitalized in intensive care units.

By Tuesday, in Romania, 114.648 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed. 92.169 patients were declared cured.

Following the tests performed at national level, compared to the last report, 1.059 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) were registered, these being cases that had not previously had a positive test.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 599 people were reconfirmed positive.

To date, 4.503 people diagnosed with COVID-19 infection have died. Between 21.09.2020 (10:00) - 22.09.2020 (10:00) were registered 45 deaths (28 men and 17 women), of some patients infected with the new coronavirus, hospitalized in Alba, Arad, Argeş, Bacău, Bihor, Bistriţa-Năsăud, Botoşani, Braşov, Buzău, Caraş-Severin, Dâmboviţa, Galaţi, Giurgiu, Gorj, Hunedoara, Ialomiţa, Iaşi, Neamţ, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiş, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.

