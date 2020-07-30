Romania: 1.356 new cases of people infected with COVID and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours

The Strategic Communication Group has announced that in the last 24 hours, 1.356 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Romania and 35 deaths in patients confirmed positive.

According to GCS, until Thursday in Romania, 49.591 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus (COVID - 19) were confirmed. 26.609 patients were declared cured and 4.005 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after detection.

Following the tests performed at national level, compared to the last report, on Wednesday, 1.356 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered, these being cases that had not previously had a positive test.

GCS states that apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 526 people were reconfirmed positively.

As of Thursday, 2.304 people diagnosed with COVID-19 infection have died.

In the last 24 hours, 35 deaths (18 men and 17 women) of patients infected with the new coronavirus were registered, hospitalized in Alba, Arad, Argeş, Bacău, Botoşani, Buzău, Călăraşi, Caraş-Severin, Dâmboviţa, Dolj, Iaşi, Maramureş, Suceava, Timiş, Vâlcea, Vaslui and Bucharest.

Of these, two deaths were recorded in the age category 20-29 years, one death in the category 30-39 years, one death in the age category 40-49 years, one death in the age category 50-59 years, 12 deaths in the age category 60-69 years, 6 deaths in the age category 70-79 years and 12 deaths in the category over 80 years. All 35 deaths were from patients with comorbidities.

