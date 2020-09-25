Romania: 1.629 new cases of COVID-19 and 42 deaths

1.629 cases of COVID-19 and 42 deaths have been registered in Romania in the last 24 hours, according to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

According to GCS, 119.683 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed by Friday, and 96.158 patients were declared cured.

In the last 24 hours, 1.629 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) were registered.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 600 people were reconfirmed positive.

As of Friday, 4.633 people diagnosed with COVID-19 infection have died.

From Thursday to Friday, 42 deaths have been registered, 25 in men and 17 in women. These are patients infected with the new coronavirus, hospitalized in Alba, Arad, Bacău, Bihor, Bistriţa-Năsăud, Braşov, Buzău, Caraş-Severin, Covasna, Giurgiu, Ialomiţa, Iaşi, Mehedinţi, Prahova, Timiş, Vaslui, Ilfov and Bucharest.

