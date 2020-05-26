Romania: 146 new cases of coronavirus in Romania in the last 24 hours, totalling 18.429 cases

In the last 24 hours, 146 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Romania, bringing the number of infections to 18.429 cases. Of these, 1.210 Romanians lost the fight against the virus.

