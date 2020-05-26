- Home
Romania: 146 new cases of coronavirus in Romania in the last 24 hours, totalling 18.429 cases
In the last 24 hours, 146 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Romania, bringing the number of infections to 18.429 cases. Of these, 1.210 Romanians lost the fight against the virus.80 views
As of Tuesday, in Romania, 18.429 cases of people infected with the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus) have been confirmed. Of the people confirmed positive, 11.874 have been declared cured and discharged.
A number of 1.210 people diagnosed with Covid-19 infection, hospitalized in Dolj, Bucharest, Iaşi, Suceava, Arad, Bacău, Timiş, Cluj, Neamţ, Hunedoara, Constanţa, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Ialomiţa, Bistriţa-Năsăud, Covasna, Dâmboviţa, Vrancea, Galaţi, Caraş-Severin, Mureş, Giurgiu, Bihor, Argeş, Vaslui, Botoşani, Alba, Sălaj, Braşov, Mehedinţi, Teleorman, Gorj, Prahova, Vâlcea, Călăraşi, Maramureş, Olt and Ilfov, have died.
Since the last information sent by the Strategic Communication Group, another 146 new cases of illness have been registered.
At the moment, 181 patients are hospitalized in intensive care units.
On the Romanian territory, there are 5.287 people in institutionalized quarantine. Another 75.782 people are in solitary confinement at home and are under medical supervision.
To date, 385.728 tests have been processed at the national level.
