Romania: 3.252 new cases of Covid-19 and 109 deaths in the last 24 hours

The Strategic Communication Group has announced on Monday 3.252 new cases of Covid-19 and 109 deaths, reported in the last 24 hours in Romania. 1.289 patients are hospitalized in intensive care units.

