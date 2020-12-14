- Home
Romania: 3.252 new cases of Covid-19 and 109 deaths in the last 24 hours
The Strategic Communication Group has announced on Monday 3.252 new cases of Covid-19 and 109 deaths, reported in the last 24 hours in Romania. 1.289 patients are hospitalized in intensive care units.
Until Monday, 14 December, on the Romanian territory, 559.587 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus (COVID - 19) have been confirmed.
460.780 patients have been declared cured.
Following the tests performed at national level, compared to the last report, 3.252 new cases of people infected with SARS - CoV - 2 (COVID - 19) have been registered, these being cases that had not previously had a positive test.
Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 387 people have been reconfirmed as positive.
To date, 13.494 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died.
Between 13.12.2020 and 14.12.2020, have been reported 109 deaths (60 men and 49 women), of some patients infected with the new coronavirus, hospitalized in Alba, Arad, Argeş, Bihor, Botoşani, Călăraşi, Caraş-Severin, Cluj, Constanţa, Dâmboviţa, Dolj, Galaţi, Giurgiu, Gorj, Hunedoara, Iaşi, Maramureş, Neamţ, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Sibiu, Teleorman, Timiş, Tulcea, Vâlcea, Ilfov and Bucharest.
