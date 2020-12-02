Romania: Another record in intensive care:1.260 patients / 4.916 new Covid cases and 135 deaths

In Romania, in the last 24 hours, 4.916 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, 135 deaths, and 1.260 people were hospitalized in intensive care units. Seven deceased patients had no comorbidities.

As of Wednesday, 2 December, in Romania, 484.550 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus (COVID - 19) have been confirmed.

371.231 patients have been declared cured.

Following the tests performed at national level, compared to the last report, 4.916 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID - 19) were registered, these being cases that had not previously had a positive test.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 822 people have been reconfirmed as positive.

To date, 11.665 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died.

Between 01.12.2020 and 02.12.2020 there have been reported 135 deaths (84 men and 51 women), of some patients infected with the new coronavirus, hospitalized in Alba, Argeş, Arad, Bacău, Bistriţa-Năsăud, Botoşani, Brăila, Buzău, Călăraşi, Caraş-Severin, Cluj, Constanţa, Dolj, Galaţi, Gorj, Harghita, Iaşi, Maramureş, Mehedinţi, Mureş, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Sucea , Timiş, Tulcea, Vaslui, Ilfov and Bucharest.

