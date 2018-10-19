Romania, Bulgaria, Greece And Serbia Could Host Joint Bid For 2030 FIFA World Cup

Bulgarian PM Boyko Borisov announced on Friday that his country, Romania, Greece and Serbia will discuss about forwarding a joint bid for hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup, following a high-level meeting between officials of the four countries and Israel.

According to the Bulgarian chief of cabinet, the proposal was made by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

“I think that the proposal of Mr. Tsipras for the four countries to run together for hosting the football world cup, the four countries being Romania, Bulgaria, Greece and Serbia. And why not for other sports initiatives,” the Bulgarian PM said in a press conference following the Varna meeting.

Two joint bids for hosting the tournament, which will mark its 100-year anniversary, have currently been confirmed, one by Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay, and the other by Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia.

None of the four countries have ever hosted a FIFA World Cup before, and only Greece has hosted a major sports competition, the Olympic Games in 1896 and 2004.

Romania is due to host four matches at the upcoming UEFA Euro 2020 tournament on Bucharest’s National Arena.

