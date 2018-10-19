Romania has transferred funds to purchase three Patriot ballistic missile systems from the United States, with the first of them expected to become operational in 2020, the two parties announced on Friday.

Romania Buys Three Patriot Missile Systems, First To Become Operational In 2020

Romania’s Government transferred the funds towards US Government institutions on Friday. The systems were ordered through the US Department of Defense's sales department, according to US defense contractor Raytheon.

“Romania is purchasing the most advanced, high-achieving and efficient tactical ballistic system in the world,” stated Mike Ellison, country manager for Raytheon.

Romanian Defense Minister Mihai Fifor confirmed he purchase, stating that they finish the first stage of purchasing Patriot systems, adding that the Romanian Army is expected to receive them in the second half of 2019.

The purchase is part of the strategic partnership between Romania and the United States, and are not included in the $3.9 billion contract the two countries signed in 2017.

