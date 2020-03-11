Romania confirms 39 cases of coronavirus

The 39th coronavirus case has been confirmed at national level, representatives of the Strategic Communication Group have announced on the situation of COVID-19 in Romania. One of the most recently confirmed pacients is a 54 year old woman who was in direct contact with the patient admitted to the Gerota Hospital.

The former Minister of Interior Affairs (MAI) officer initially admitted to the "Dimitrie Gerota" Hospital is now in serious condition at the "Matei Balş" Institute of Infectious Diseases in the Capital city. The 60-year-old man is helped to breathe by a mechanical ventilation device.

The man was moved there immediately after tests showed he was infected with the new coronavirus.

Sources inside the hospital say the man has two other difficult chronic illnesses, which is why his condition has worsened. It is connected to a mechanical ventilation device that helps breathing.

The 60 year old man, a retired MAI employee since 2015, was hospitalized for the second time on March 5 at "Dimitrie Gerota" Hospital with symptoms different from those present in the case of Covid-19. He had initially stated on his own responsibility that he had not travelled abroad, but later told doctors that he returned from Israel on February 26.

The management of the Hospital "Dimitrie Gerota" totally restricted the access to the medical unit.

