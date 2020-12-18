Romania: Covid-19: 5.340 new cases and 188 deaths in the last 24 hours

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) has announced on Friday that in the last 24 hours 5.340 new cases of illness and 188 deaths in patients confirmed with Covid-19 have been registered in Romania.

47 views

Romania: Covid-19: 5.340 new cases and 188 deaths in the last 24 hours

According to GCS, as of Friday, 582.786 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed. 484.948 patients have been declared cured.

In the last 24 hours, 5.340 new cases of people infected with SARS - CoV - 2 have been reported, these being cases that had not previously had a positive test. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 1.006 people were reconfirmed as positive.

As of Friday, 14.157 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died.

In the last 24 hours, 188 deaths have been reported (121 men and 67 women), of some patients infected with the new coronavirus, hospitalized in Alba, Arad, Argeş, Bacău, Bihor, Botoşani, Brăila, Braşov, Călăraşi, Caraş-Severin, Constanţa, Covasna, Dâmboviţa, Dolj, Galaţi, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomiţa, Iaşi, Maramureş, Mehedinţi, Mureş, Neamţ, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timiş, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

If you liked this story, please follow MEDIAFAX.RO on FACEBOOK »

The content of mediafax.ro is for your information only. Republishing or using this content is forbidden without express consent of MEDIAFAX. For this consent, please ask for it by mail at vanzari@mediafax.ro.