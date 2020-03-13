Romania Net Average Salary Drops 4.5% on Month in January

The average net salary in Romania fell 4.5% in nominal terms in January compared with December 2019, to 3,189 lei (around EUR662), data from the country's statistics board showed Friday.

34 views

In real terms, the average net salary in Romania fell 4.9% on the month in January.

The monthly drop in salaries was due to one-off bonuses granted in December.

The gross average salary stood at RON5,225 in January, 4.5% lower than in December.

The best paid employees in January were in the IT&C sector, making a net average of RON7,478 a month, while the lowest paid employees were in the hospitality industry, with an average RON1,803 a month.

Compared with January 2019, the average net monthly wage in Romania grew 8.6% in nominal terms and 4.8% in real terms.

If you liked this story, please follow MEDIAFAX.RO on FACEBOOK »

The content of mediafax.ro is for your information only. Republishing or using this content is forbidden without express consent of MEDIAFAX. For this consent, please ask for it by mail at vanzari@mediafax.ro.