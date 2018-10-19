Romania Raises RON200M Selling Sept 2031 Bonds at 5.46% Average Yield

Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised a planned 200 million lei (EUR42.8 million) selling treasury bonds maturing September 2031 at an average yield of 5.46%, central bank data showed.

Bids amounted to RON306.7 million.

Romania last sold September 2031 bonds in September at an average yield of 5.28%.

The finance ministry plans to raise RON4.74 billion selling state paper in November.

