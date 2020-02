Romania's finance ministry on Tuesday rejected all bids on a euro-denominated bond issue maturing in June 2025 from which it hoped to raise EUR200 million from the local market, central bank data showed.

19 views

Demand amounted to EUR264.1 million.

So far this year, Romania tapped international markets for EUR3 billion worth of 2032 and 2050 euro-denominated bonds.

If you liked this story, please follow MEDIAFAX.RO on FACEBOOK »

The content of mediafax.ro is for your information only. Republishing or using this content is forbidden without express consent of MEDIAFAX. For this consent, please ask for it by mail at vanzari@mediafax.ro.