Romania requests explanations from the Iranian authorities regarding the "Mercer Street" ship attack

Romania strongly condemns the drone attack, absolutely unacceptable, committed on the ship "Mercer Street", which resulted in the loss of life of the ship's captain, a Romanian citizen, announces the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, adding that the Iranian authorities will need to provide explanations.

23 views

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs says in a statement that it has taken into account elements transmitted by Romania's strategic international partners, which coordinated with the United States and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, regarding the attack on the ship "Mercer Street", that resulted in the deaths of a Romanian citizen and a British citizen.

In view of the elements presented by Romania's international partners regarding the fact that the attack was deliberate and, respectively, coordinated by Iran, Romania requests explanations from the Iranian authorities, without delay, and reserves the right to act consequently, together with its international partners, for an appropriate response.

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Bucharest was urgently summoned to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for this purpose.

The attack on a civilian target, which has resulted in loss of life and significant property damage, has no justification and must be strongly condemned internationally.

The MFA continues to coordinate with Romania's allies and partners to identify the most appropriate response measures.

If you liked this story, please follow MEDIAFAX.RO on FACEBOOK »

The content of mediafax.ro is for your information only. Republishing or using this content is forbidden without express consent of MEDIAFAX. For this consent, please ask for it by mail at vanzari@mediafax.ro.