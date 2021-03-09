Romania's GDP Contraction Confirmed at 3.9% in 2020

Romania's gross domestic product contracted by 3.9% in real terms in 2020 compared with 2019, breakdown data from the country's statistics board confirmed Tuesday.

Fourth-quarter GDP growth was revised down to 4.8% in real terms compared with the third quarter of 2020. The flash estimate released mid-February showed 5.3% quarterly growth.

In annual terms, fourth-quarter GDP contracted by 1.4% in real terms, revised from the previous estimate of 1.5%.

Romania expects GDP growth of 4.3% for 2021.

