- BUCHAREST, (09.03.2021, 09:28)
- Oana Gavrila
Last update: 10:11, 9 martie 2021
Romania's GDP Contraction Confirmed at 3.9% in 2020
Romania's gross domestic product contracted by 3.9% in real terms in 2020 compared with 2019, breakdown data from the country's statistics board confirmed Tuesday.19 views
Romania's GDP Contraction Confirmed at 3.9% in 2020
Fourth-quarter GDP growth was revised down to 4.8% in real terms compared with the third quarter of 2020. The flash estimate released mid-February showed 5.3% quarterly growth.
In annual terms, fourth-quarter GDP contracted by 1.4% in real terms, revised from the previous estimate of 1.5%.
Romania expects GDP growth of 4.3% for 2021.
