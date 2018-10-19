Romanian Government Assigns New Interim Bucharest Prefect

The Romanian Government decided on Thursday to assign Romulus Sever Stana as interim Bucharest prefect, two weeks after previous prefect Speranta Cliseru was dismissed, according to Government spokesperson Nelu Barbu.

Romulus Stana previously worked as a counsellor for Bucharest Sector 6 Mayor Gabriel Mutu, and had the same role with the country’s veterinarian and food safety agency ANSVSA. His assignment to the office will be temporary.

According to his wealth statement, Stana owns an apartment in Bucharest purchased with credit in 2016, and last year earned a total salary of approximately RON38,190.

Former prefect Speranta Cliseru was dismissed on December 20, 2018. She was known as an associate of Bucharest Mayor Gabriela Firea, who spent most of the second part of 2018 in open conflict with party leadership over several issues.

Cliseru was also at the center of controversy regarding the violent incidents at the August 10 anti-government rally in Bucharest. While Romanian Gendarmerie officials insisted that its forceful intervention against protesters was made after the prefect signed an order in this regard, Cliseru said that she signed the order after the intervention took place and that her agreement was mostly formal.

