Romanian Motorcycle Market Grows 43.2% in 2019

The motorcycle market in Romania grew 43.2% in 2019 compared with 2018, to 2,177 units sold, data from the from the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) showed Monday.

Street motorcycles made up the biggest share of motorcycle sales – 27.2%, followed by the adventure segment – 17.1%, trial/enduro – 15.6%, and custom motorcycles – 8.2%. Scooters accounted for 19% of sales.

In the European Union, motorcycle registrations reached 1.076 million units in 2019, up 8% compared with 2018.

Italy remained the largest European market for motorcycles, followed by France and Spain.

Electric motorbike registrations grew 104.5% in the EU in 2019, to 14,111 units, while sales of electric mopeds grew 49.7%, to 59,776 units. The biggest markets for electric motorbikes were France and Italy.

