Home
English
BUCHAREST, (07.12.2020, 19:33)

Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban Steps Down After Parliamentary Elections

Romanian prime minster Ludovic Orban said Monday he has decided to resign as head of government, ahead of negotiation for a new Cabinet after Sunday's parliamentary elections.

20 views

Imaginea articolului Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban Steps Down After Parliamentary Elections

Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban Steps Down After Parliamentary Elections

Orban's Liberal Party scored around 25% in the parliamentary election, according to partial results, while the Social Democrat Party scored close to 30% and USR PLUS scored close to 15%.

“I have decided today to step down from the position of prime minister. Once citizens have expressed their decision, negotiations for a new government must be set in motion,” Orban said.

He added that following his resignation the government will be headed by a Cabinet member to be designated by president Klaus Iohannis.

Read more: Record of deaths associated with the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours, in Romania

If you liked this story, please follow MEDIAFAX.RO on FACEBOOK »

The content of mediafax.ro is for your information only. Republishing or using this content is forbidden without express consent of MEDIAFAX. For this consent, please ask for it by mail at vanzari@mediafax.ro.

 

The free download of the press materials (text, photo and / or video), bearers of intellectual property rights, is approved by www.mediafax.ro only within 250 signs. Spaces and URL / hyperlink are not taken into account when counting signs. The collection of information can only be done in accordance with the terms agreed and mentioned here