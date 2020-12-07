Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban Steps Down After Parliamentary Elections

Romanian prime minster Ludovic Orban said Monday he has decided to resign as head of government, ahead of negotiation for a new Cabinet after Sunday's parliamentary elections.

Orban's Liberal Party scored around 25% in the parliamentary election, according to partial results, while the Social Democrat Party scored close to 30% and USR PLUS scored close to 15%.

“I have decided today to step down from the position of prime minister. Once citizens have expressed their decision, negotiations for a new government must be set in motion,” Orban said.

He added that following his resignation the government will be headed by a Cabinet member to be designated by president Klaus Iohannis.

