Romanian Senate to Elect New Chairman on September 10

Romanian senators will hold a vote to appoint the chamber’s new chairman next Tuesday, September 10, following the resignation of former chairman Calin Popescu Tariceanu in the wake of the ruling coalition break-up.

Alina Gorghiu, the main opposition candidate for the role, told MEDIAFAX that senators will hold the crucial vote next Tuesday.

The vote will be preceded by a meeting of the Senate’s standing bureau.

Alongside Gorghiu, proposed by the Liberal Party and supported by fellow opposition groups USR and PMP, former ruling coalition party ALDE will support its own candidate, Ion Popa, while the ruling Social-Democrat Party will support former Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu.

However, Melescanu’s candidacy is still under question, as the ALDE member received an ultimatum from his party to give up the ruling party’s nomination or face exclusion.

Currently, the chamber is led on an interim basis by PSD Senator Serban Valeca.

