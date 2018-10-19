Video Ruling Party Leader Lashes Out At Journalists Following Question On Home Arrest Bill

The chairman of Romania’s ruling Social Democrat Party, Liviu Dragnea, threw a temper tantrum on Wednesday when he was asked if a recent bill extending conditions of home arrest would be in his benefit, ironically telling journalists to ask President Klaus Iohannis “to sign a decree to shoot” him.

“What the hell would it help me with? (the bill, ed.) Because I’ve had enough of all these lies. I understood that I am accused. Outside of myself, are there other people in this country? Do you ask them? Do only those in public offices get to be destroyed? After everything, I am a human and I’ve had enough of answering to this nonsense,” said the Lower Chamber chairman

Dragnea reiterated his party’s stance that most of the sentences handed out in the past decade were a result of judicial abuses, and that the situation “destroyed his life”.

“Talk with hashtag (anti-government group #Rezist, ed.) and with Iohannis to give a decree to shoot me the day after tomorrow. You are young people and you go on to support former Securitate members, abuses. What the hell does it favor me with, they destroyed my life for years, I’ve been accused without evidence both in the referendum and in the second case,” added the ruling party leader.

The bill in question, passed by the Romanian Senate on Monday, states that non-violent sentences of up to 18 months in prison will be automatically served in home arrest, while individuals sentenced to up to five years in prison might also have their sentences commuted to home arrest on a per-case basis.

The Lower Chamber will vote on the bill as a deciding body.

Dragnea was sentenced earlier in the year to three years and six months in prison for influencing fictitious hiring of PSD members at a state agency, in a case which is currently pending an appeal. According to the new bill, Dragnea would be eligible to serve the sentence, if it becomes final, in house arrest.

