Seventeen police searches are taking place at town halls throughout the country, being verified funding obtained from the Development and Investment Fund for projects developed by the local authorities. Judiciary sources say Ion Ghizdeanu would be prosecuted in this case.

Searches at 17 town halls who had obtained financing through the Development and Investment Fund

Some of the searches are taking place in Olt county.

In this file, the policemen from Olt county have conducted six searches at the offices of some mayors and of some companies in the county, as the the law enforcement agents have information that the local authorities had bought urban furniture, but did not receive it.

According to the Olt county Police, investigations are being conducted under the supervision of a prosecutor from the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Caracal Court in a criminal case opened for abuse in office.

In the first investigations, the investigators established that, during the period 2009-2016, three mayors from Olt county would have paid about 220.000 lei for urban furniture, but that the objects were not delivered in full. Three persons are to be brought to the Olt County Police Inspectorate headquarters to be heard.

