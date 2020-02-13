Home
English
BUCHAREST, (13.02.2020, 12:23)
Departamentul Externe

Searches at 17 town halls who had obtained financing through the Development and Investment Fund

Seventeen police searches are taking place at town halls throughout the country, being verified funding obtained from the Development and Investment Fund for projects developed by the local authorities. Judiciary sources say Ion Ghizdeanu would be prosecuted in this case.

14 afişări
Imaginea articolului Searches at 17 town halls who had obtained financing through the Development and Investment Fund

Searches at 17 town halls who had obtained financing through the Development and Investment Fund

Some of the searches are taking place in Olt county.

In this file, the policemen from Olt county have conducted six searches at the offices of some mayors and of some companies in the county, as the the law enforcement agents have information that the local authorities had bought urban furniture, but did not receive it.

According to the Olt county Police, investigations are being conducted under the supervision of a prosecutor from the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Caracal Court in a criminal case opened for abuse in office.

In the first investigations, the investigators established that, during the period 2009-2016, three mayors from Olt county would have paid about 220.000 lei for urban furniture, but that the objects were not delivered in full. Three persons are to be brought to the Olt County Police Inspectorate headquarters to be heard.

Pentru cele mai importante ştiri ale zilei, transmise în timp real şi prezentate echidistant, daţi LIKE paginii noastre de Facebook!

Taguri:
searches,
town halls,
olt

Dacă ţi-a plăcut articolul, urmăreşte MEDIAFAX.RO pe FACEBOOK »

Conținutul website-ului www.mediafax.ro este destinat exclusiv informării și uzului dumneavoastră personal. Este interzisă republicarea conținutului acestui site în lipsa unui acord din partea MEDIAFAX. Pentru a obține acest acord, vă rugăm să ne contactați la adresa vanzari@mediafax.ro.

﻿
ŞOCUL coronavirusului aruncă Europa în recesiune. Întreaga economie dă semne de ÎMBOLNĂVIRE

ZF.RO

Povestea familiei care a transformat lucrurile oferite gratuit de natură într-o afacere de familie foarte profitabilă

BUSINESSMAGAZIN.RO

ULTIMA ORĂ. Ce se întâmplă cu Mario Iorgulescu ACUM! Unde se ascunde, de fapt, şi care e starea organismului său. Detalii noi, tulburătoare!

PROSPORT.RO

Asta schimbă tot! Ce poze au găsit polițiștii în telefonul Danielei Crudu, imediat după ce a fost bătută de iubitul croat

CANCAN.RO

Următoarea ţintă a lui Putin

MONITORULAPARARII.RO

Sesizarea CCR de către ÎCCJ privind pensiile magistraţilor

MONITORULJUSTITIEI.RO

Eşec TOTAL la negocierile pe anticipate. Orban s-a consultat, dar a ratat o înţelegere cu partidele

MONITORULPARTIDELOR.RO

 

ULTIMA ORǍ vezi mai multe

ŞTIRILE ZILEI

Preluarea fără cost a materialelor de presă (text, foto si/sau video), purtătoare de drepturi de proprietate intelectuală, este aprobată de către www.mediafax.ro doar în limita a 250 de semne. Spaţiile şi URL-ul/hyperlink-ul nu sunt luate în considerare în numerotarea semnelor. Preluarea de informaţii poate fi făcută numai în acord cu termenii agreaţi şi menţionaţi aici