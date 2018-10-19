Sensiblu Owner Seeks to Buy 50 Belladonna Pharmacies

Czech Penta Investments, which bought in 2018 A&D Pharma, including the Sensiblu pharmacy chain, is close to a deal to buy 40-50 Belladonna pharmacies from owners Florin and Alina Gheorghita, market sources said.

22 views

They said the deal is awaiting antitrust approval. Both parties and the antitrust body have declined to comment.

This would be Penta Investments' third acquisition on the Romanian market after acquiring 13 Arta pharmacies in 2017 for an estimated EUR5-10 million, and A&D Pharma in 2018, which includes Sensiblu pharmacies and wholesaler Mediplus, for an estimated EUR300-400 million.

If you liked this story, please follow MEDIAFAX.RO on FACEBOOK »

The content of mediafax.ro is for your information only. Republishing or using this content is forbidden without express consent of MEDIAFAX. For this consent, please ask for it by mail at vanzari@mediafax.ro.