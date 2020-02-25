Şerban Nicolae is the Social-Democratic Party's choice for the Senate leadership, sources from the party have said for the Mediafax. Nicolae qualified for this candidacy after the PSD senators nominated him, to the detriment of Radu Oprea.

Şerban Nicolae, proposed by the Social-Democratic Party for the Senate chairman position

The Senate will vote in the plenary sitting, on Wednesday, the chairman of the legislative forum. The position is temporarily held by Titus Corlăţean. Instead, PNL proposes Alina Gorghiu, and USR, Vlad Alexandrescu.

The Senate's permanent office decided on Monday that the vote to elect the head of the legislative forum will take place on Wednesday, between 10.30 and 13.00.

