Social Democrat Leader To Propose Two Party Executive Committee Meetings – Sources

Social Democrat Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea will propose that the group hold two national executive committee meetings in the near future, one for “political subjects”, and one to decide on the upcoming government reshuffle, party top brass sources told MEDIAFAX.

According to the sources, the party leadership will decide the exact date of these meetings until the end of this week.

Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Tuesday that she finished her assessment of cabinet members, which she will present in the committee meeting. The chief of cabinet is due to make state visits to Bulgaria on Friday and to Oman and Qatar between November 3 and 8.

It is unclear which ministers are in danger of being replaced, but rumors suggest that Transportations Minister Lucian Sova, Justice Minister Tudorel Toader and Economy Minister Danut Andrusca are the most likely to be dismissed.

However, Dragnea said on Wednesday that Toader will not be considered in the reshuffle, with the situation complicated by the fact that he is supported by PSD’s ruling coalition partners ALDE.

ALDE have announced that they will not change any of their ministers.

