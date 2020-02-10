Home
BUCHAREST, (10.02.2020, 12:48)
Departamentul Externe

Sources: The governance program and the list of ministers are to be submitted on Monday

Ludovic Orban will present on Monday, at the PNL meeting, the list of ministers and the government program, according to some liberal sources and the new Cabinet is to be similar to the old one. Later on Monday the list of ministers and the government program will be submitted to Parliament.

According to some liberal sources, the appointed prime minister will come with the same ministers from the old Government. And the governance program will be similar to the old one. The head of the Chancellery of the prime minister Ionel Dancă has said some of the commitments assumed and already made by the old government were removed and new measures were added in the short term.

"The PNL Governance Program has been updated. Most of the commitments made and already achieved in three months of governing were removed and new short-term measures were added. The list of ministers, too, is ready. They are to be approved this morning (Monday) in the PNL Executive Bureau and submitted today to the Parliament. It is the first day of the rest of the days needed to trigger the early elections”, has written the head of the prim-minister's Chancellery, Ionel Dancă.

After approval in the PNL meeting, the list of ministers and the governing program will reach Parliament's leadership table. The two parliamentary chambers will establish the calendar in which Ludovic Orban will come to request the vote of confidence.

