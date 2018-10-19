Tarom Resumes Bucharest–Targu Mures Domestic Flights

Romanian state-owned airline Tarom will resume biweekly flights on the route Bucharest–Targu Mures starting November 22, the company said Tuesday.

The flights will be operated in the period November 22-December 23, 2018 and January 6-March 28, 2019.

The runway of the Targu Mures airport has been renovated and reopened in summer this year.

Tarom suspended flights to Targu Mures in 2015 due to low demand.

Tarom added 14 new flights this year.

