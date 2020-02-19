Home
BUCHAREST, (19.02.2020, 13:11)
Oana Gavrila

Telekom Romania Consolidated Revenue Up 5% in 2019, to EUR980M

Telekom Romania posted consolidated revenues of EUR980 million in 2019, up 5% on the year, and its EBITDA also grew 5%, to EUR144 million, the company said in a statement.

This is the first time in four years when Telekom Romania's main financial indicators – revenues, EBITDA, operational cash flow – registered annual growth.

Adjusted cash flow, after excluding historical payments to OTE Group, grew by more than EUR55 million.

Revenue growth was due mainly to the company's core activity.

Revenues from landline services grew 11% in 2019, to EUR479 million. Revenues from broadband and TV services grew a slight 2%, while fixed-mobile convergence services grew approximately 30% on the year in 2019.

Revenues from mobile services posted growth in all four quarter of the year, reflecting in annual growth as well.

Total operational costs dropped 3% in 2019 and the number of full-time employees dropped 21%, to 5,029 at the end of 2019, following process automation.

