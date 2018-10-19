Ten Romanians Wounded In Germany Traffic Crash

Romania’s Foreign Affairs Ministry announced on Tuesday that ten Romanians who were aboard a utility vehicle were injured in Germany, after the vehicle crashed and overturned in a ditch in the Schleswig-Holstein land.

The ministry also announced that three of the victims suffered serious injuries, while the others were found with light injuries. All of them were transported to hospitals in the area for medical treatment.

The institution added that Romania’s Embassy to Germany had not yet received any requests for consular assistance related to the case until Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened between the towns of Barlt and Trennewurth, with all of the victims being workers at a farm in Trennewurth, according to local newspaper Schleswig-Holsteinischer Zeitungsverlag.

The driver, aged 22, told the German newspaper that he hit the ditch while trying to avoid an animal which was on the road.

