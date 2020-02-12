Home
English
BUCHAREST, (12.02.2020, 19:20)
Departamentul Externe

The child who had fallen into coma after anesthesia has died

The four year old child who fell into coma after being anesthetized in a dentist medical unit, in Piteşti, has died on Wednesday at "Grigore Alexandrescu" Hospital, after a cardio-respiratory stop, the centre's representatives have announced.

25 afişări
Imaginea articolului The child who had fallen into coma after anesthesia has died

The child who had fallen into coma after anesthesia has died

Raluca Alexandru, spokesman for Grigore Alexandrescu Hospital, has said on Wednesday that the cardio-respiratory stop suffered by the four year old child could not be revived.

"About half an hour ago the child died. He entered in cardio-respiratory stop and could not be resuscitated. The parents were with him", said Raluca Alexandru.

The four year old child had been in a coma following a general anesthetic performed at a dentist medical centre. On Wednesday afternoon he was brain dead, kept alive only by devices, doctors for the "Grigore Alexandrescu" Hospital said for MEDIAFAX.

According to the quoted source, in the presence of his parents, was performed electroencephalography (EEG), which showed the lack of brain activity.

The representatives of the Dentistry College have self-activated themselves in this case.

The police also opened an investigation in this case.

The clinic in Piteşti was closed by Public Health Directorate Argeş, according to the statements of the Health minister, Victor Costache.

Pentru cele mai importante ştiri ale zilei, transmise în timp real şi prezentate echidistant, daţi LIKE paginii noastre de Facebook!

Taguri:
child,
anesthesia,
death

Dacă ţi-a plăcut articolul, urmăreşte MEDIAFAX.RO pe FACEBOOK »

Conținutul website-ului www.mediafax.ro este destinat exclusiv informării și uzului dumneavoastră personal. Este interzisă republicarea conținutului acestui site în lipsa unui acord din partea MEDIAFAX. Pentru a obține acest acord, vă rugăm să ne contactați la adresa vanzari@mediafax.ro.

﻿
ULTIMĂ ORĂ! Tarom îşi VINDE flota!! Ce se întâmplă la compania aeriană

ZF.RO

Matematicianul român care a descoperit o FORMULĂ cu care a reuşit să CÂŞTIGE LA LOTO. El a ridicat de 14 ori marele premiu

BUSINESSMAGAZIN.RO

TEROAREA Danielei Crudu: iubitul a vrut să intre peste ea în salonul de la spital! MOTIVUL pentru care croatul care a rupt-o cu bătaia a mers la vedetă

TACATACA.PROSPORT.RO

S-a aflat TARIFUL! Câți euro cerea Daniela Crudu pentru o noapte de amor

CANCAN.RO

Următoarea ţintă a lui Putin

MONITORULAPARARII.RO

O altă judecătoare ÎCCJ îşi cere pensionarea. Condiţiile în care magistraţii pensionaţi mai pot profesa

MONITORULJUSTITIEI.RO

Eşec TOTAL la negocierile pe anticipate. Orban s-a consultat, dar a ratat o înţelegere cu partidele

MONITORULPARTIDELOR.RO

 

ULTIMA ORǍ vezi mai multe

ŞTIRILE ZILEI

Preluarea fără cost a materialelor de presă (text, foto si/sau video), purtătoare de drepturi de proprietate intelectuală, este aprobată de către www.mediafax.ro doar în limita a 250 de semne. Spaţiile şi URL-ul/hyperlink-ul nu sunt luate în considerare în numerotarea semnelor. Preluarea de informaţii poate fi făcută numai în acord cu termenii agreaţi şi menţionaţi aici