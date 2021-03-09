The number of new cases of coronavirus has increased from day to day in Romania. Almost 5.000 new cases of COVID-19 and 93 deaths on Tuesday

The number of new cases of coronavirus has increased from day to day in Romania, as the authorities are announcing on Tuesday almost 5.000 new cases and 93 deaths, in the last 24 hours. An 18-year-old girl has died and there are growing pressures on intensive care units.

