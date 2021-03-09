- Home
The number of new cases of coronavirus has increased from day to day in Romania, as the authorities are announcing on Tuesday almost 5.000 new cases and 93 deaths, in the last 24 hours. An 18-year-old girl has died and there are growing pressures on intensive care units.32 views
The number of new cases of coronavirus has increased from day to day in Romania. Almost 5.000 new cases of COVID-19 and 93 deaths on Tuesday
As of Tuesday, 835.552 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed and 767.219 patients had been declared cured.
In the last 24 hours, 4.989 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported.
As of Tuesday, 21.056 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died.
From Monday to Tuesday, 93 deaths (56 men and 37 women) have been reported, of some patients infected with the new coronavirus, hospitalized in Alba, Arad, Argeş, Bacău, Bistriţa- Năsăud, Braşov, Buzău, Caraş-Severin, Cluj, Constanţa, Dâmboviţa, Dolj, Galaţi, Gorj, Harghita, Iaşi, Maramureş, Mehedinţi, Neamţ, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Timiş, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest.
