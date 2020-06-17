The number of Romanians confirmed with the COVID-19 increases: 345 cases and 14 deaths in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, a number of 345 Romanians have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus and 14 deaths have been registered. In total, there are 22.760 cases on Wednesday, of which 16.117 are people declared cured.

87 views

The number of Romanians confirmed with the COVID-19 increases: 345 cases and 14 deaths in 24 hours

The Strategic Communication Group transmitted, on Wednesday, that on the Romanian territory there are 22.760 cases of people infected with the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus). Of the people confirmed positive, 16.117 were declared cured and discharged.

From Tuesday, at 10.00, to Wednesday, at 10.00, 14 deaths were registered, of which seven women and seven men.

These are patients infected with the new coronavirus, hospitalized in Bacău, Bistriţa-Năsăud, Botoşani, Buzău, Cluj, Galaţi, Ilfov, Mehedinţi, Suceava, Timiş, Vaslui and Vrancea. Of these, five deaths were recorded in the age group 60-69 years, four deaths in the age category 70-79 years and five deaths in people over 80 years.

All deaths are from patients who have experienced comorbidities.

The death toll is 1.451 people since the beginning of the epidemic.

Since the last information sent by the Strategic Communication Group, another 345 new cases of illness have been registered.

At the moment, 161 patients are hospitalized in intensive care units.

On the Romanian territory, there are 1.504 people in institutionalized quarantine. Another 87.624 people are in solitary confinement at home and are under medical supervision.

To date, 585.353 tests have been processed at national level.

If you liked this story, please follow MEDIAFAX.RO on FACEBOOK »

The content of mediafax.ro is for your information only. Republishing or using this content is forbidden without express consent of MEDIAFAX. For this consent, please ask for it by mail at vanzari@mediafax.ro.