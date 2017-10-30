Twenty Counties Under Code Yellow Warning Of Strong Winds

Twenty counties from Western, Center and Notheastern Romania will be under a code yellow warning of strong winds starting with Wednesday evening, according to Romania’s National Meteorological Administration (ANM).

The warning will be instated starting with Wednesday, 22.00 local time for Suceava, Neamt, Harghita, Brasov, Covasna, Prahova, Dambovita, Arges, Valcea, Gorj, Sibiu, Alba, Caras Severin, Hunedoara, Botosani, Iasi, Bacau, Vaslui, Vrancea and Buzau counties.

According to meteorologists, the winds could reach speeds of up to 70-80 km/h, and the phenomena is expected to be constant until Thursday, 18.00 local time.

Snow storms are also expected in the Southern and Eastern Carpathians during the same time frame, which will be affected by winds as strong as 90-100 km/h during the night.

Strong winds were also registered throughout Wednesday morning in the Southwestern region of Oltenia, which was under the effect of a code orange warning in this regard.

