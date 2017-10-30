Wizzair Flight Lands On Otopeni Airport Following Bomb Threat

A Wizzair flight which departed from the Georgian city of Kutaisi towards Warsaw performed an emergency landing on Romania’s Otopeni Airport on Thursday, after the company received a threat of a bomb being onboard. Romanian specialized intelligence units have been deployed on site.

55 views

According to the Bucharest’s airport company CNAB, the plane landed on Otopeni Airport at 16.20 local time and was parked on an isolated lot, with all 173 passengers being disembarked without incidents.

“The passengers were disembarked at 16.25. Specific procedures are underway,” CNAB representatives told MEDIAFAX, adding that passengers were brought to the airport’s boarding terminal.

The representatives declined to further comment on specifics of the situation, stating only that the intervention procedure is classified and was ongoing as of 17.00 local time.

The Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) announced that a crisis cell was established at the airport, with a pyrotechnics team set to scan the aircraft and the passenger’s luggage.

If you liked this story, please follow MEDIAFAX.RO on FACEBOOK »

The content of mediafax.ro is for your information only. Republishing or using this content is forbidden without express consent of MEDIAFAX. For this consent, please ask for it by mail at vanzari@mediafax.ro.