FOTO | Revolta celebrităţilor pe Instagram, după moartea lui George Floyd. Mesajele transmise Naomi Campbell sau LeBron James
- Moartea lui George Floyd a stârnit o revoltă şi în social media
- Celebrităţile au comentat acest incident ca fiind un act de rasism
- Lebron James este afectat de moartea lui George, ,,De ce America nu ne iubeşte şi pe noi?" a fost mesajul lui pe instagram story
Moartea lui George Floyd a stârnit proteste în întreaga lume dar şi în social media.
Lebron James a postat pe insta story un mesaj înduioşător: ,,De ce America nu ne iubeşte şi pe noi?
May 27, 2020 at 9:43am PDT
Billie Eilish a adăugat pe Instagram ,,Mi-aş dori ca America să iubească oamenii de culoare aşa cum le iubesc cultura.” Tot Billie a mai postat o fotografie cu mesajul ,,Oamenii de culoare contează.”
Nici modelul Naomi Campbell nu s-a abţinut în postări: ,,Oamenii de culoare nu sunt duşmanii voştri”, este replica ei în urma acestui incident.
Gigi Hadid vede acest act de violenţă ca o dovadă a rasismului: ,, Rasismul nu se înrăutăţeşte, ci este filmat”.
Enraged. Sickened. Heartbroken. But never surprised. This happens way too often - and the videos that go viral are not isolated events. It seems that only when caught on camera are bigots & MURDERERS even getting “investigated” or fired .. unfortunately, the only way things will start changing is if all these racist, ignorant, monsters (badge &/or not) have to face the consequences- behind bars. && it’s not only an issue with black men being killed by cops ... it’s an issue every time we see them being treated, in even non-violent situations, VERY CLEARLY differently than many very-high-risk incidents involving white men; it’s an issue that the President is making dangerous public statements about enforcing the shooting of protesters -rightfully angered by another UNNEEDED KILLING of another black person & DEMANDING JUSTICE WHERE IT IS 100% NEEDED- while exactly 28 days earlier, he tweeted about white protesters, who stood ARMED WITH GUNS protesting a WORLDWIDE HEALTH PANDEMIC as “very good people” urging the Governor to “See them, talk to them, make a deal.” ?????????? This is, too, an issue about the “Karen’s” we see filmed weekly- using someone’s race, as a point to try and push their agenda, while calling the police in situations where their lives are clearly not actually in danger at all..... they’re just plain f***ing racist. EVERY. TIME. feels more disheartening and nauseating because our cries for the Government and Americans to do better seem unheard; but even when we feel like what we do isn’t enough or can’t help, we have to do more. Keep signing petitions, making calls to demand justice, speaking out (this is not just if you have a big platform- it starts in your homes and communities), and fighting to make a difference for every life that has been wrongly taken or effected by THE PANDEMIC OF RACISM. THIS IS ABOUT BEING AGAINST EVERY SENSELESS ACT OF DISCRIMINATION THAT BURDENS THIS COUNTRY.May 29, 2020 at 10:16am PDT
La fel şi Rihanna protestează prin postări, iar Cardi B spune că America nu e deloc pământul libertăţii.
Enough is enough! What will it take ? A civil war ? A new president? Violent riots ? It’s tired ! I’m tired ! The country is tired !You don’t put fear in people when you do this you just show how coward YOU ARE ! And how America is really not the land of the free !May 26, 2020 at 7:00pm PDT
,, Nu am putut să îmi scot din minte imaginea cu genunchiul pe gâtul lui” a scris Oprah pe contul ei de Instagram.
I’ve been trying to process what can be said or heard in this moment. I haven’t been able to get the image of the knee on his neck out of my head. It’s there every morning when I rise and when I go through the ordinary duties of the day. While pouring coffee, lacing my shoes, and taking a breath, I think: He doesn’t get to do this. And now the video from the other angle of two other officers pinning him down. My heart sinks even deeper. His family and friends say he was a gentle giant. His death has now shown us he had a giant soul. If the largeness of a soul is determined by its sphere of influence, George Floyd is a Mighty soul. #GeorgeFloyd: We speak your name. But this time we will not let your name be just a hashtag. Your spirit is lifted by the cries of all of us who call for justice in your name!May 29, 2020 at 11:23am PDT
