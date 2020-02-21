Home
(21.02.2020, 07:35)
Valentin Nastaila

Donald Trump, în mijlocul unui nou scandal. Una dintre cele mai frumoase femei ale Americii îl acuză că a luat-o în braţe cu forţa: ”N-am uitat, domnule preşedinte!”

Donald Trump a primit un mesaj neaşteptat de ”Ziua Preşedinţilor”. Liderul de la Casa Albă s-ar putea trezi în mijlocul unui nou scandal de imagine.

Imaginea articolului Donald Trump, în mijlocul unui nou scandal. Una dintre cele mai frumoase femei ale Americii îl acuză că a luat-o în braţe cu forţa: ”N-am uitat, domnule preşedinte!”

Eve Torres, fostă campioană la wrestling, acum în vârstă de 35 de ani, a postat pe contul său de Instagram un mesaj în care aminteşte că în 2009 Donald Trump a avut un comportament nepotrivit.
 
Pe atunci, Trump era doar un om de afaceri de succes şi participa la un eveniment WWE (World Wrestling Entertaiment). Momentul de care aminteşte Torres s-ar fi petrecut atunci când Donald Trump a făcut o fotografie alături de mai multe sportive.
 
Torres susţine că acel moment a fost de departe cea mai inconfortabilă situaţie în care s-a aflat alături de un bărbat necunoscut.
 
”Am făcut mii de poze cu bărbaţi, în baze militare, la evenimente de wrestling. Foarte puţini m-au strâns aşa tare cum a făcut-o preşedintele, fără să mă cunoască. Bineînţeles, atunci am crezut că e treaba mea să fiu o prezenţă vizuală plăcută, într-o fotografie cu un miliardar. De fapt, e greu pentru mine să văd aceste fotografii, pentru că-mi amintesc ce credeam despre mine în acel moment. N-am uitat de ‘pussy grabbing’, domnule preşedinte!”, a fost mesajul fostei sportive.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Presidents Day. ⁣ I look forward to having a president who doesn’t grope or objectify women. I have taken pictures with thousands of men at military bases, at WWE events, and signings, and very few have grabbed me and pulled me in as forcefully as he did without knowing me. Of course, at the time I believed it was my job to be eye candy in a photo for this supposed billionaire, and play along. It is actually hard for me to see that photo because it reminds me of my beliefs about my worth at the time. Swipe to see what I mean. Swipe again for a brush up on Creepy Hug Defenses including the Inappropriate Photo Squeeze. ⁣ PS The pregnancy announcement is old so no I’m not pregnant again. Also, this was scary for me to post but it’s been on my mind. We haven’t forgotten about your p+$$y grabbing, Mr. President.

A post shared by Eve Torres Gracie (@evetorresgracie) on

Feb 17, 2020 at 8:38pm PST
 
Eva Torres s-a retras din wrestling la finalul anului 2018. Americanca are acum o academie de jiu-jitsu şi lucrează ca antrenoare.
 
sursa foto: profimedia

