Home
Life-Inedit
BUCUREŞTI, (26.02.2020, 02:35)
Ioana Scholler

Duffy a dezvăluit că a fost „drogată, violată şi ţinută captivă”. Mesajul publicat de cântăreaţa galeză pe Instagram

  • Duffy a dezvăluit că a fost „drogată, violată şi ţinută captivă timp de mai multe zile”, informează BBC.
  • Anunţul a fost făcut pe contul de Instagram al vedetei.
  • Cântăreaţa galeză a câştigat mai multe premii Brit şi un Grammy de-a lungul carierei sale.
205 afişări
Imaginea articolului Duffy a dezvăluit că a fost „drogată, violată şi ţinută captivă”. Mesajul publicat de cântăreaţa galeză pe Instagram

Sursa foto: Hepta.ro

Vedeta, în vârstă de 35 de ani, a publicat un mesaj pe reţeaua de socializare Instagram, în care a povestit că a avut nevoie de „mult timp” pentru a se recupera.

Cântăreaţa, care a avut, în 2008, un single pe primul loc în topurile din Marea Britanie, le-a scris celor peste 70.000 de urmăritori ai săi că „acesta este adevărul şi credeţi-mă vă rog că acum sunt bine şi în siguranţă”.

„Nici nu vă puteţi imagina de câte ori m-am gândit să scriu aceste rânduri. Am fost violată, drogată şi ţinută captivă timp de mai multe zile”, a scris Duffy pe Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.

A post shared by @ duffy on

Feb 25, 2020 at 10:12am PST

Cântăreaţa galeză a câştigat trei premii Brit şi un Grammy după succesul albumului de debut „Rockferry”.

„Nu pot explica. Mulţi dintre voi se întreabă ce s-a întâmplat cu mine, unde am dispărut şi de ce. Un jurnalist m-a contactat, a dat de mine şi i-am spus totul vara trecută. A fost bun cu mine şi m-am simţit atât de bine să pot vorbi în sfârşit despre asta”, a mai adăugat vedeta în postare.

Duffy, al cărei nume real este Aimee Anne Duffy, a urcat pe primul loc în topurile muzicale din 12 ţări cu „Mercy”, acesta fiind al treilea cel mai bine vândut single din Marea Britanie în 2008, cu peste 500.000 de exemplare vândute.

Cântăreaţa s-a bucurat apoi de un succes uriaş cu albumul de debut „Rockferry”, acesta devenind cel mai bine vândut material discografic din Marea Britanie în acel an.

Pentru cele mai importante ştiri ale zilei, transmise în timp real şi prezentate echidistant, daţi LIKE paginii noastre de Facebook!

Taguri:
duffy,
violata,
cantareata,
grammy,
cantareata,
instagram,
postare,
tinuta,
captiva
Citește și: Cântăreaţa Duffy va juca într-o dramă romantică
Citește și: Cântăreaţa Duffy, aproape de moarte. Cum a scăpat vedeta cu viaţă dintr-o întâmplare dramatică
Citește și: Duffy a concertat la Mamaia pentru 20.000 de spectatori

Dacă ţi-a plăcut articolul, urmăreşte MEDIAFAX.RO pe FACEBOOK »

Conținutul website-ului www.mediafax.ro este destinat exclusiv informării și uzului dumneavoastră personal. Este interzisă republicarea conținutului acestui site în lipsa unui acord din partea MEDIAFAX. Pentru a obține acest acord, vă rugăm să ne contactați la adresa vanzari@mediafax.ro.

﻿
Cercetătorii au descoperit categoria de persoane care nu este afectată de coronavirus

ZF.RO

Coronavirusul a ajuns într-o destinaţie de vacanţă preferată de români.1.000 de turişti dintr-un hotel au fost plasaţi în carantină

BUSINESSMAGAZIN.RO

Cum a ajuns coronavirus o metodă de bișniță: A EXPLODAT PREȚUL măștilor! Cât a ajuns să coste o bucată!

TACATACA.PROSPORT.RO

Din păcate, s-a adeverit. Primul caz suspect de coronavirus în București!

CANCAN.RO

Putin - un pragmatist în prelungiri?

MONITORULAPARARII.RO

De luni, soţii nu mai pot divorţa prin mediere. Decizia ÎCCJ, publicată în Monitorul Oficial

MONITORULJUSTITIEI.RO

Prima universitate care îşi suspendă total cursurile de teama epidemiei. O studentă este suspectă de coronavirus

MONITORULPARTIDELOR.RO

 

ULTIMA ORǍ vezi mai multe

ŞTIRILE ZILEI

Preluarea fără cost a materialelor de presă (text, foto si/sau video), purtătoare de drepturi de proprietate intelectuală, este aprobată de către www.mediafax.ro doar în limita a 250 de semne. Spaţiile şi URL-ul/hyperlink-ul nu sunt luate în considerare în numerotarea semnelor. Preluarea de informaţii poate fi făcută numai în acord cu termenii agreaţi şi menţionaţi aici