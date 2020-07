FOTO Cum arată ceasul Billionaire Ashoka, în valoare de 18 milioane de dolari, creat de Jacob & Co

Covered in Diamonds. Jacob & Co. is featuring ASHOKA® diamonds to adorn the spectacular new Billionaire ASHOKA® timepiece. The Billionaire ASHOKA® from Jacob & Co. is a pièce unique, and only one will ever be made. The entirety of the watch, outside of the movement, is covered in ASHOKA® diamonds, including the case, bracelet and clasp, with the exception of the rose-cut white diamond on the crown. The total carat weight of this stunningly unique piece is over 189 carats. .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #jacobandco #jacobandcowatches #hautehorlogerie #hautehorology #ashokadiamond #williamgoldberg #diamond #billions #billionaire

